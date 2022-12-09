How private equity dug deeper into the ASC industry in 2022

Private equity has made a name for itself in the ASC industry in recent years, and ASC leaders expect to see the trend continue.

Here are four deals Becker's has reported on since March 11 that highlight how private equity has dug deeper into the ASC space throughout 2022:

1. Surgery Partners closed an $800 million equity offering in November. Bain Capital Private Equity, the company’s investment partner, participated with $225 million of the raise. The other $575 million is an upsized underwritten public offering.

2. Newport Beach, Calif.-based DISC Sports & Spine Center is planning to grow its footprint in California and around the U.S. through its private equity-backed parent company, Trias Global. Trias Global aims to turn DISC into one of the largest spine ASCs on the West Coast.

3. Several independent orthopedic practices are seeking strategic partnerships with private equity firms and management services organizations to find stability in the challenging economic environment, according to Becker's reporting.

4. Raleigh, N.C.-based Compass Surgical Partners secured a minority investment by Health Velocity Capital, a private equity firm that focuses on healthcare services and software businesses. The partnership aims to drive Compass' growth into new markets and benefit its joint-venture ASCs as the healthcare industry continues its shift away from hospitals toward the outpatient setting.