5 things to know about private equity and ASCs

Here are five key things to know about private equity and ASCs:

1. The value of healthcare private equity deals in 2021 was 378 percent higher than that of 2012, according to a report by data company PitchBook.

2. Surgery Partners snagged an $800 million equity offering, the Brentwood, Tenn.-based ASC chain said Nov. 21. Bain Capital Private Equity, the company’s investment partner, participated with $225 million of the raise.

3. By January 2021, 69 percent of physicians were employed by hospitals or corporate entities such as private equity firms and health insurers, according to a study from the nonprofit Physicians Advocacy Institute and healthcare consulting firm Avalere.

4. Between 2006 and September 2021, private equity firms invested $921 billion in U.S. healthcare, according to the American Investment Council.

5. The number of surgical services and facilities funded and acquired by private equity firms has increased over the last 20 years, according to a cross-sectional study published in JAMA Surgery.