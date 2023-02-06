Private equity deals, spending trending upward

The value of healthcare private equity deals in 2021 was 378 percent higher than that of 2012.

ASC leaders anticipate a continuing uptick in private equity deals and consolidation and the average value of transactions have generally increased year over year over the last decade, according to a report by data company PitchBook.

Here is the total value of the private equity deals that took place in the U.S. healthcare market from Jan. 1, 2012, to Oct. 19, 2022. 

Note: 2022 data does not reflect the entire year and is an estimate based on the year's private equity activity at the time of the report.  

Year

No. of deals

Total value of deals

2012

443

$45.3 billion

2013

413

$31.3 billion

2014

542

$50.1 billion

2015

594

$66.6 billion

2016

676

$59.2 billion

2017

811

$102.1 billion

2018

983

$97.9 billion

2019

951

$119.4 billion

2020

1,065

$103.7 billion

2021

1,454

$216.7 billion

2022

1,318*

$111.7 billion*

*Estimated number of deals and total value by Dec. 31, 2022.

