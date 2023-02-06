Private equity deals, spending trending upward

The value of healthcare private equity deals in 2021 was 378 percent higher than that of 2012.

ASC leaders anticipate a continuing uptick in private equity deals and consolidation and the average value of transactions have generally increased year over year over the last decade, according to a report by data company PitchBook.

Here is the total value of the private equity deals that took place in the U.S. healthcare market from Jan. 1, 2012, to Oct. 19, 2022.

Note: 2022 data does not reflect the entire year and is an estimate based on the year's private equity activity at the time of the report.

Year No. of deals Total value of deals 2012 443 $45.3 billion 2013 413 $31.3 billion 2014 542 $50.1 billion 2015 594 $66.6 billion 2016 676 $59.2 billion 2017 811 $102.1 billion 2018 983 $97.9 billion 2019 951 $119.4 billion 2020 1,065 $103.7 billion 2021 1,454 $216.7 billion 2022 1,318* $111.7 billion*

*Estimated number of deals and total value by Dec. 31, 2022.