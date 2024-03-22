5 groups behind some of the ASC industry's biggest players

Private equity firms spent $206 billion on healthcare ventures in 2022, according to a report by AMN Healthcare. That amount of cash flow has the potential to influence the ASC industry in a major way.

Here are five private equity companies to know that have a hand in ASCs, in alphabetical order:

Chicago Pacific Founders

This private equity firm in Chicago focuses on healthcare, with partnerships with regional practices as well as national technology companies. In the ASC sector, a notable partner of this group is Newport Beach, Calif.-based triasMD, an orthopedic-focused ASC operator.

Kelso & Co.

This New York City-based private equity firm backs PE GI Solutions, a leading gastroenterology-focused ASC management group. Its portfolio consists of companies across many industries, such as healthcare, manufacturing and restaurants.

Kohlberg & Co.

Based in Mount Kisco, N.Y., this private equity firm manages more than $11.2 billion in assets across its portfolio. Kohlberg is the private equity backer of Atlanta-based United Digestive, one of the largest gastroenterology ASC groups in the U.S.

Waud Capital Partners

This Chicago-based private equity firm focuses on the healthcare and software industries. It provides management services to groups including Dallas-based Unifeye Vision Partners, a leading ophthalmology and optometry group with ASCs in four states.

Webster Equity Partners

This private equity firm, based in Waltham, Mass., focuses on funding patient-centric healthcare companies. The firm operates organizations in the ASC space, including Celebration, Fla.-based Cardiovascular Associates of America, a cardiology group, and Brentwood, Tenn.-based One GI, one of the U.S.' largest gastroenterology-focused practice groups.