5 private equity-backed GI companies to know

Gastro Health, GI Alliance, PE GI Solutions, One GI and United Digestive are five of the largest private equity-backed gastroenterology megagroups in the country.

Here's what you need to know about the five groups:

Gastro Health (Miami)

Affiliated physicians: 375 +

Locations: 218

Private equity backer: Omers

GI Alliance (Southlake, Texas)

Affiliated physicians: 786

Locations: 527+

Private equity backer: Apollo Hybrid

One GI (Brentwood, Tenn.)

Affiliated physicians:195

Locations: 65

Private equity backer: Webster Equity Partners

PE GI Solutions (Jamison, Pa.)

Affiliated physicians:700

Locations: 90+

Private equity backer: Kelso

United Digestive (Atlanta)

Affiliated physicians: 126

Locations: 79

Private equity backer: Kohlberg