DISC Sports & Spine Center adds physician partner for upcoming ASC

In preparation for its upcoming ASC in Marina del Rey, Calif., Newport Beach, Calif.-based DISC Sports & Spine Center added a physician partner to its network.

Luke Macyszyn, MD, joins DISC from the UCLA Health Spine Center in Santa Monica, Calif., according to a Dec. 19 news release from DISC. He is a neurosurgeon with 15 years of experience.

The ASC will be next to DISC's existing musculoskeletal clinic in Marina del Rey. It will be 11,000 square feet with two operating rooms and four private patient rooms.

The ASC is expected to open during the second quarter of 2023.