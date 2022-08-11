DISC Sports & Spine Center breaks ground on California ASC

Newport Beach, Calif.-based DISC Sports & Spine Center broke ground on an ASC in Marina del Rey, Calif., that is expected to open in early 2023.

The new ASC will be next to DISC's existing musculoskeletal clinic in Marina del Rey, according to an Aug. 11 news release. It will be 11,000 square feet with two operating rooms and four private patient rooms.

The ASC is projected to handle 1,000 complex spine cases annually.

"Our new facility is the product of all of this — an ASC upholding DISC's superior quality while creating a model that is truly the future of high-acuity outpatient spine for the U.S.," Robert Bray Jr., MD, said in the release.