ENT and Allergy Associates to relocate New York office

Tarrytown, N.Y.-based ENT and Allergy Associates is relocating its Sleepy Hollow (N.Y.) office.

The office will move to a new building in Tarrytown, according to a March 12 news release. The building has 12 exam rooms, including three allergy rooms, two hearing aid dispensary rooms and audiology services.

ENT and Allergy Associates has a 13-year lease agreement for the space, and the office will begin serving patients by the end of 2021. This move represents the practice's focus on expanding, upgrading and relocating older clinical sites.

