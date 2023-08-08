The case for ASCs partnering with orthopedic groups

Orthopedics is the most common ASC specialty, according to December data from the ASC Association.

Orthopedics' popularity in the ASC space makes sense when you look at the numbers. Orthopedic surgeries bring in more revenue than any other specialty nationwide, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022. The specialty also offers the highest reimbursements to ASCs, according to the same study.

Partnering with orthopedic groups can give ASCs the opportunity to gain market share and leverage their expertise, according to a July 25 post from VMG Health.

Here are three key benefits for ASC operators to partner with orthopedic groups, according to VMG Health:

1. Gain insights on operational best practices for surgery centers that can improve outcomes and returns.

2. Lift administrative burden off of providers.

3. Receive access to ASC operator debt rates and supply chain capabilities.