Orthopedic cases in the South are the nation's most lucrative surgeries

Nationwide, orthopedic surgeries bring in more revenue than any other specialty, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022. The South holds the highest median figure, with ASCs in that region bringing in $4,009 per case.
The largest gap between orthopedics and the next highest specialty, podiatry, exists in the Midwest. ASCs in that region bring in a median of $901 more from orthopedic surgeries than podiatric surgeries.
Note: The study had insufficient data from the Northeast and Pacific regions to include them.
Regional median revenue per case, by specialty:
|
U.S.
|
Atlantic
|
Midwest
|
Mountain
|
South
|
Orthopedics
|
$3,639
|
$3,475
|
$3,835
|
$3,775
|
$4,009
|
Podiatry
|
$3,035
|
$2,614
|
$2,934
|
$3,005
|
$3,393
|
Gynecology
|
$2,934
|
$2,486
|
$2,680
|
NMF
|
$3,385
|
Urology
|
$2,648
|
$2,639
|
$2,269
|
$2,446
|
$3,085
|
Otolaryngology
|
$2,432
|
$2,098
|
$2,386
|
$2,245
|
$2,631
|
General Surgery
|
$2,272
|
$1,956
|
$2,083
|
$2,251
|
$2,932
|
Plastic Surgery
|
$2,049
|
$1,761
|
$1,885
|
$2,267
|
$2,919
|
Ophthalmology
|
$1,466
|
$1,408
|
$1,331
|
$1,538
|
$1,516
|
Pain Management
|
$1,159
|
$1,047
|
$1,230
|
$1,124
|
$1,360
|
Gastroenterology
|
$1,047
|
$854
|
$960
|
$1,016
|
$1,197