Orthopedic cases in the South are the nation's most lucrative surgeries

Nationwide, orthopedic surgeries bring in more revenue than any other specialty, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022. The South holds the highest median figure, with ASCs in that region bringing in $4,009 per case.

The largest gap between orthopedics and the next highest specialty, podiatry, exists in the Midwest. ASCs in that region bring in a median of $901 more from orthopedic surgeries than podiatric surgeries.

Note: The study had insufficient data from the Northeast and Pacific regions to include them.

Regional median revenue per case, by specialty: