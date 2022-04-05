Orthopedic cases in the South are the nation's most lucrative surgeries

Nationwide, orthopedic surgeries bring in more revenue than any other specialty, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022. The South holds the highest median figure, with ASCs in that region bringing in $4,009 per case.

The largest gap between orthopedics and the next highest specialty, podiatry, exists in the Midwest. ASCs in that region bring in a median of $901 more from orthopedic surgeries than podiatric surgeries.

Note: The study had insufficient data from the Northeast and Pacific regions to include them.

Regional median revenue per case, by specialty:          

 

U.S.

Atlantic

Midwest

Mountain

South

Orthopedics

$3,639

$3,475

$3,835

$3,775

$4,009

Podiatry

$3,035

$2,614

$2,934

$3,005

$3,393

Gynecology

$2,934

$2,486

$2,680

NMF

$3,385

Urology

$2,648

$2,639

$2,269

$2,446

$3,085

Otolaryngology

$2,432

$2,098

$2,386

$2,245

$2,631

General Surgery

$2,272

$1,956

$2,083

$2,251

$2,932

Plastic Surgery

$2,049

$1,761

$1,885

$2,267

$2,919

Ophthalmology

$1,466

$1,408

$1,331

$1,538

$1,516

Pain Management

$1,159

$1,047

$1,230

$1,124

$1,360

Gastroenterology

$1,047

$854

$960

$1,016

$1,197

