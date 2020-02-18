4 orthopedic, spine ASCs recently opened or announced

1. Coastal Virginia Surgery Center in Newport News, Va., which specializes in orthopedics and pain, held a ribbon-cutting Feb. 11.

2. Construction is progressing on the Grass Lake Surgery Center, an $8 million orthopedic and neurosurgery center set to open this fall.

3. Paul Thomas, MD, performed the first surgery at Franklin-based Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee's new surgery center Feb. 6.

4. Bronson Healthcare in Kalamazoo, Mich., is planning an orthopedic ASC to keep up with demand.



