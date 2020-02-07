Joint-venture ASC in Tennessee logs 1st case

Paul Thomas, MD, performed the first surgery at Franklin-based Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee's new surgery center Feb. 6, according to practice CEO Darren Harris.

Three highlights:

1. Dr. Thomas is one of 12 providers at the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee Surgery Center.

2. He is an orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist with expertise in rotator cuff repair, meniscectomy, joint replacements, patellar dislocations and fracture treatment.

3. The physician-owned ASC is a joint venture by Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee physicians and Williamson Medical Center in Franklin.

