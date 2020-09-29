3 surgeons using Zimmer Biomet's Rosa in an ASC

The Surgery Center at Midlands Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery in Columbia, S.C., has hit the ground running with its new robotics technology.

The freestanding ASC, which is partnered with Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates, was the first in South Carolina to use Zimmer Biomet's Rosa Knee System.

Since the technology was introduced, multiple physicians at the ASC have used it in surgery:

Bernard Kirol, MD

James O'Leary, MD

Slif Ulrich, MD

The Rosa Knee System is designed to improve implant placement, reproducibility and outcomes for total knee replacement.

