AdventHealth hits construction milestone on $100M tower with ASC

AdventHealth recently placed the last beam on its $100 million Innovation Tower, which will feature an ASC, said Randy Haffner, president and CEO of AdventHealth Central Florida.

The 12-story tower in Altamonte Springs, Fla., will house Philadelphia-based Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, Orlando Neurosurgery and the AdventHealth Surgery Center, among others, according to a Dec. 18 news release.

The 300,000-square-foot tower, dedicated to orthopedics and neuroscience, also will house AdventHealth's neuroscience institute and brain health program.