10 total joint ASC physicians to know

Here are 10 physicians who perform total joint replacement surgeries at ASCs:

E. Allan Atwell, MD. The Center for Orthopedic Surgery (Cartersville, Ga.). Dr. Atwell earned his medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. He completed his residency at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta and his fellowship at the Southern California Center for Sports Medicine in Long Beach, Calif. Dr. Atwell is the president and founder of Medical Outreach of America, a charitable nonprofit dedicated to providing medical care and education worldwide.

David Beard, MD. Orthopaedic and Spine Center of the Rockies (Fort Collins, Colo.). Dr. Beard earned his medical degree from the Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha, Neb. He completed his residency at the Naval Medical Center in San Diego. Dr. Beard is also chairman of the surgery department at McKee Medical Center in Loveland, Colo., and board president for the Skyline Surgery Center in Loveland, Colo.

Thomas Bernasek, MD. Florida Orthopaedic Institute (Temple Terrace, Fla.). Dr. Bernasek earned his medical degree from the Creighton University College of Medicine in Omaha, Neb. He completed his residency at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque and his fellowship at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. Dr. Bernasek is the former president of the Hillsborough County Medical Association in Tampa, Fla.

Vincent Cannestra, MD. Fox Valley Orthopedics Ambulatory Surgery Center (Geneva, Ill.). Dr. Cannestra earned his medical degree and completed a residency at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. He completed two fellowships at Rush-Presbyterian-St. Luke’s Medical in Chicago, now known as Rush University Medical Center. Dr. Cannestra has invented several tools used in total joint replacement surgeries.

Peter Curcione, MD. Colonial Outpatient Surgery Center (Fort Myers, Fla.). Dr. Curcione earned his medical degree from the Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Lansing, Mich., where he also completed his residency. Dr. Curcione is also the team physician for the Florida Everblades hockey team and the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels baseball team.

David William Fabi, MD. Advanced Surgery Center of North County (Escondido, Calif.). Dr. Fabi earned his medical degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago, where he also completed his residency. He then completed a fellowship at Rush University in Chicago. He has written multiple book chapters and articles on joint replacements and gives lectures nationwide.

Devon Goetz, MD. Orthopaedic Outpatient Surgery Center (West Des Moines, Iowa). Dr. Goetz earned his medical degree from the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine in Iowa City. He completed his residency at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. He also completed fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Dr. Goetz has published more than100 papers on hip and knee joint replacements.

Shane Hess, DO. Willamette Surgery Center (Salem, Ore.). Dr. Hess earned his medical degree from Des Moines (Iowa) University College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his residency at Michigan State University in Lansing and his fellowship at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond. Dr. Hess performed Salem, Ore.'s first robotic joint replacement procedure in an ASC setting.

Moby Parsons, MD. Atlantic Coast Surgical Suites (Seabrook, N.H.). Dr. Parsons earned his medical degree from Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York City. He completed his residency at University of Pittsburgh (Pa.) and underwent additional shoulder and elbow surgical training at the University of Washington in Seattle and the University of Sydney in Australia. Dr. Parsons performed the ASC's first navigated outpatient reverse shoulder replacement in 2019.

Michael Wilmink, MD. Gateway Surgery Center (Phoenix). Dr. Wilmink earned his medical degree from the University of British Columbia in Canada, where he also completed his residency. Dr. Wilmink brought anterior hip replacements to Arizona in 2007 and works to continue introducing new procedures and technology to Phoenix.