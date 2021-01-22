10 high-paying cities for private practice orthopedic surgeons
Private practice orthopedic surgeons are paid the most in Savannah, Ga., according to Medscape's online salary comparison tool, the physician salary explorer.
Medscape surveyed more than 100,000 physicians to learn more about average annual salary. Below are 10 cities with the highest average annual salary for self-employed orthopedic surgeons.
1. Savannah, Ga.: $558,088
2. Omaha: $546,219
3. Des Moines, Iowa: $544,185
4. Lincoln, Neb.: $543,468
5. Champaign, Ill.: $541,145
6. Minneapolis: $539,631
7. Albany, N.Y.: $539,424
8. Sioux Falls, S.D.: $539,158
9. Hartford, Conn.: $537,683
10. Providence, R.I.: $536,991
