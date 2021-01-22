10 high-paying cities for private practice orthopedic surgeons

Private practice orthopedic surgeons are paid the most in Savannah, Ga., according to Medscape's online salary comparison tool, the physician salary explorer.

Medscape surveyed more than 100,000 physicians to learn more about average annual salary. Below are 10 cities with the highest average annual salary for self-employed orthopedic surgeons.



1. Savannah, Ga.: $558,088

2. Omaha: $546,219

3. Des Moines, Iowa: $544,185

4. Lincoln, Neb.: $543,468

5. Champaign, Ill.: $541,145

6. Minneapolis: $539,631

7. Albany, N.Y.: $539,424

8. Sioux Falls, S.D.: $539,158

9. Hartford, Conn.: $537,683

10. Providence, R.I.: $536,991



More articles on orthopedics:

Washington ASC performs 1st outpatient knee replacement

Iowa ASC installs total joint replacement robot

15 things to know about total joint replacements and ASCs | 2021





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.