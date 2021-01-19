Iowa ASC installs total joint replacement robot

Davenport, Iowa-based Mississippi Valley Surgery Center installed a Mako surgical robot to assist surgeons with total joint replacement procedures, quadcities.com reported Jan. 18.

The surgery center believes it's the first facility in its region to install the Mako robot.

Robert Cagle, MD, joined the surgery center to serve as director of robotic surgery. He has performed more than 300 robotic-assisted total joint replacement procedures throughout his career.

Dr. Cagle comes to the Iowa surgery center after practicing in San Jose, Calif.

The Mako robot combines presurgical imaging with intraprocedural guidance to ensure implants are placed precisely.

More articles on surgery centers:

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't

Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.