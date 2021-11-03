North Carolina ASC adds robotic knee surgery

Vidant SurgiCenter in Greenville, N.C., is now using the ROSA Knee System surgical robot in total knee replacement surgeries, according to a Nov. 2 report in North Carolina outlet rrspin.com.

Before surgery, the ROSA system creates a 3D model of a patient's knee through a series of X-rays, allowing the surgeon to tailor the operation to the patient's anatomy. During the procedure, the robot's movements are guided by a camera and optical trackers attached to the patient's leg.

Surgeons at Vidant SurgiCenter performed seven operations with the robot in its first week, according to the report.