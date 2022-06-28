ChristianaCare, PursueCare, SimpleTherapy team up to bring telehealth to colleges

Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare, SimpleTherapy and PursueCare banded together to create a bundled healthcare service including general medicine, mental health and addiction treatment, and musculoskeletal care, which will be available at participating higher education institutions.

Available virtual care services are:

Internal and family medicine providers from ChristianaCare's Center for Virtual Health

Mental health and addiction treatment programs and providers from PursueCare

Musculoskeletal care from SimpleTherapy physical therapists

Pharmacy services by PursueCareRx

Higher education services can pay a flat fee to offer unlimited virtual healthcare that will be accessible 24/7 to students from any computer or mobile device, where they can access assessments, resources and virtual treatment via modules or telemedicine sessions.

These services are currently licensed to operate in Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland. Applications for licenses are underway in other states.