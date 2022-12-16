7 orthopedic ASCs to know

Here are seven ASCs specializing in orthopedic surgery and care that were included in Newsweek's "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2023 list:

The Surgical Center at Columbia (Mo.) Orthopaedic Group: The Surgical Center at Columbia Orthopaedic Group has been recognized as the No. 1 ASC in Missouri and received the APEX Quality Award in 2018.

SCA Health-The Surgery Center at Midlands Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery (Columbia, S.C.): The Surgery Center at Midlands specializes in a variety of procedures, including total joint replacement, and was recognized as the No. 1 ASC in South Carolina.

SCA Health-Chatham Orthopaedic Surgery Center (Savannah, Ga.): The Chatham Orthopaedic Surgery Center specializes in a variety of procedures, including total joint replacement, hip resurfacing and orthopedic surgery.

SCA Health-Texas Health Orthopedic Surgery Center (Flower Mound): The Texas Health Orthopedic Surgery Center has been accredited by The Joint Commission and specializes in foot and ankle, hand and shoulder and elbow surgery.

Upstate Orthopedics Ambulatory Surgery Center (East Syracuse, N.Y.): Upstate Orthopedics opened in 2009 and is located inside the Upstate Bone and Joint Center, the only specialty center for orthopedic care in Central New York.

Main Line Health-Orthopaedic Surgery Center at Bryn Mawr (Pa.) Hospital: The Orthopaedic Surgery Center at Bryn Mawr Hospital has a variety of specialties, including orthopedic surgery, otolaryngology, geriatric care and LGBTQ-inclusive care.

Hoag Orthopedic Institute-Main Street Specialty Surgery Center (Orange, Calif.): The Main Street Surgery Specialty Center is one of four outpatient surgery centers within Hoag Orthopedic Institute. The center offers a variety of orthopedic, pain management and podiatry procedures.