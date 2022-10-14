What 1 ophthalmologist would tell younger ophthalmology students

Roomasa Channa, MD, is a diabetic retinopathy researcher who was recently named on the inaugural 40 ophthalmologists under 40 list.

Dr. Channa is an assistant professor in the department of ophthalmology and visual sciences at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

She is a leader in the moonshot effort to create a staging system for diabetic retinopathy and was funded by NASA to develop learning algorithms that predict stroke from ocular images.

If Dr. Channa had one piece of advice for younger ophthalmology students, she told Becker's, it would be:

"Don't give up. If you believe something is important, keep at it. Reach out to mentors to help and guide you along the way."