Vantage surgical solutions rebrands ophthalmic division

Rosie Talaga -  

Vantage Surgical Solutions, an Effingham, Ill.-based surgical provider focused on rural communities, has rebranded its ophthalmic division to be Vantage Clear.

Vantage has provided cataract surgery solutions to remote communities for over 30 years, and its new brand identity aims to highlight the organization's commitment to improved health and patient outcomes in rural communities, according to an Aug. 16 press release from Vantage Surgical Solutions.

"With a keen focus on innovation, precision and empowerment, Vantage Clear aims to transform the way eye surgeries are performed, ultimately improving the quality of life for countless individuals in rural markets across the country," Jason Carpenter, senior vice president and general manager ophthalmology of Vantage Surgical Solutions, said in the press release.

