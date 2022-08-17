Ten companies leading ophthalmology surgical device market growth

The ophthalmology surgical device market is expected to have a compound annual growth rate of 5.5 percent over the next five years, led by the success of 10 companies, according to a report from Research and Markets.

An aging population, larger industry investment and the global rise in cases of ophthalmic disorders like glaucoma and cataracts are among the factors spurring market growth, according to the report published in January.

The companies driving the growth in the U.S., according to the report: