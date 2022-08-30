Ophthalmic medical device company receives $23M in series B funding

Ophthalmic medical device company Iantrek has closed a $23 million series B funding round.

The funds will be used to conduct studies on Iantrek's Micro-Interventional Glaucoma Surgical devices in the U.S.

Iantrek is the only glaucoma surgical company with FDA-registered technology to target outflow pathways.

"There remains a significant unmet clinical need to provide safe and effective micro-interventional tools for aqueous outflow management," Sean Ianchulev, MD, Iantrek's founder and CEO, said in an Aug. 30 press release. "We are grateful to have a world-class syndicate of investors supporting our efforts to advance these new technologies. With two commercial ready [Micro-Interventional Glaucoma Surgical] platforms, Iantrek is uniquely positioned to transform the horizon of micro-interventional ophthalmic surgery."