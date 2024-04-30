New York ophthalmologist Dr. Francis Gilroy dies at 93

New York-based ophthalmologist Francis Gilroy, MD, has died at 93 after practicing in Binghamton for 43 years, according to his April 29 obituary.

Following his ophthalmology residency, Dr. Gilroy entered the U.S. Army Medical Corps as a captain and while on active duty served as the chief of ophthalmology at Kimbrough Army Hospital in Fort Meade, Md.

He was a diplomat of the American Board of Ophthalmology and a fellow of the American College of Surgeons, as well as president of the Broome County Medical Society, the New York State Ophthalmological Society, the ophthalmology delegate to the Medical Society State of New York and a councilor for the House of Delegates of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

He was also president of the medical staff of Binghamton General Hospital and the first president of the medical staff of United Health Services System, when it was formed in 1981.

He was a member of the original curriculum committee that developed the Upstate Medical University’s Clinical Campus at Binghamton in 1978 and directed its department of ophthalmology for 30 years.