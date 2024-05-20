Cleveland Clinic settles false claims allegations for $7.6M 

The Cleveland Clinic Foundation agreed to pay $7.6 million to resolve false claims allegations.

Cleveland Clinic allegedly submitted grant applications and progress reports to the National Institutes of Health where it failed to disclose that involved employees had pending or active financial research support from other sources, the Justice Department said in a May 17 release.

According to the report, Cleveland Clinic repeatedly failed to disclose that the grant's principal investigator had active grants from foreign institutions that provided financial assistance. The NIH required full transparency on all sources of research support.

The settlement also resolves allegations that the Cleveland Clinic violated NIH password policies by permitting employees to share passwords.

In addition to the settlement, the NIH has imposed conditions on all of Cleveland Clinic grants for one year. The Cleveland Clinic must also develop a corrective action plan.