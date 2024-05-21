Northside Medical opens 100,000-square-foot medical office building

Northside Hospital has opened a 100,000-square-foot medical office building in Buford, Ga., to bring more services to fast-growing Gwinnett County.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the building, Northside Medical Buford, was held May 16. While some practices in the facility have already opened their doors, others will follow suit this summer and fall.

Northside Hospital Cancer Institute, Suburban Hematology Oncology Associates, Northside Hospital Orthopedic Institute-Sports Medicine and Northside Buford Breast Care Center have already opened.

Outpatient imaging, primary care, cardiology, medical oncology and total joint care services are coming soon, while a full-service cardiac diagnostic center from Northside Hospital Heart Institute will open in the fall, with a Health Choice urgent care practice expected in early 2025.