Physicians suing their former employers: 3 updates 

Here are three updates on lawsuits where a physician sued their former employer:

1. Orthopedic surgeon John Abraham, MD, settled a years-long gender-discrimination case with former employer Philadelphia-based Thomas Jefferson University, Terms of the settlement weren't disclosed. The settlement ends a legal dispute that began in 2018 after a resident physician accused him of sexual assault. Thomas Jefferson University conducted a Title IX investigation into the incident, which Dr. Abraham felt was biased against him.

2. Lauren Pinter-Brown, MD, a former oncologist at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center was awarded $14 million in a gender discrimination lawsuit verdict. Dr. Pinter-Brown sued the UC Board of Regents in 2016 for alleged discrimination by male colleagues for receiving an average of $200,000 less annually, among other allegations.

3. Cardiologist Keesag Baron, MD, is suing St. Louis-based CoxHealth, alleging the system wrongfully terminated his privileges and reported that he was a threat to the public. From 2008 to November 2022, Dr. Baron, who runs Baron Cardiology Group in Springfield, Mo., had admitting staff privileges at CoxHealth. CoxHealth and the clinic allegedly pressured Dr. Baron to send his referrals to them. When he refused to do so, they allegedly removed his privileges under the pretense of a death of an 88-year-old.