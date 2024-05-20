Anesthesiologist fined following patient death at Florida hospital

An anesthesiologist must pay a fine following the 2019 death of a lung surgery patient at Miami-based Kendall Regional Medical Center, now the HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, the Miami Herald reported

Caleb Stalls, MD, will pay a $10,000 fine plus $5,853 of Florida Department of Health investigation costs. He must also take three five-hour medical education courses.

Dr. Stalls was the anesthesiologist for the 72-year-old patient's bronchoscopy in June 2019. After the bronchoscope was removed, the patient began suffering from temporary breathing pauses, which were not solved by Dr. Stalls' attempts at facial bag ventilation and intubation, according to the report. The patient went into cardiac arrest and died of respiratory failure.

Dr. Stall's insurer, EmCare Holdings, was required to pay $1 million..