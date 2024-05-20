Optum to close facility, laying off 129: What ASCs need to know 

Optum, parent company of ASC chain SCA Health, will lay off 129 employees as it closes a Change Healthcare facility in Toledo, Ohio, according to regulatory documents filed with the state May 16.

Here are four things to know:

1. The layoffs, consisting of employees in Ohio or working remotely, will occur in three waves from July 15 to Sept. 6,

2. Former employees of Optum reported on social media in April that the company is conducting layoffs. Optum declined to provide more information.

3. Optum also conducted layoffs in August — around 67 employees from the Everett Clinic and the Polyclinic in Seattle, and Optum-owned, Morgantown, W.Va.-based MedExpress Urgent Care eliminated registered nursing positions at 150 facilities.

4. In April, Optum also announced it is shuttering its telehealth business.