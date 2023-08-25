Georgia eye center suffers data breach

A third-party vendor of Cumming, Ga.-based Milan Eye Center experienced a data breach that compromised patient information, according to an Aug. 24 article from an attorney from Console and Associates published by JD Supra.

An unauthorized party gained access to certain patient information that was maintained by the vendor between May 18 and July 23, 2020.

The potentially compromised information includes names and Social Security numbers, dates of birth, phone numbers, insurance coverage information, locations where services were provided, dates of service and health status, the article said.

Milan Eye Center on Aug. 23 sent letters to patients who were affected by the data breach, detailing which information was accessed.

Milan Eye Care has eight locations throughout Georgia, six of which are surgery centers, according to its website.






