5 ophthalmology updates in June

Twenty percent of ophthalmologists have at least $5 million in net worth, plus four more updates Becker's has reported on in June:

1. Buffalo-based ophthalmology group UBMD Ophthalmology is doubling the capacity of its Ross Eye Institute with an expansion project that will eventually include a new ASC.

2. Ophthalmology is the eighth wealthiest speciality, according to Medscape's "Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2022." The report, released June 10, surveyed 13,064 physicians from Oct. 5, 2021, to Jan. 19.

3. Ophthalmology ranks in the middle of the pack with 20 percent of the specialty's physicians still paying off their student loans.

4. Private equity has increasingly looked to specialties such as gastroenterology, orthopedics and ophthalmology as areas for growth.

5. Ophthalmology has the eighth most physicians — 20 percent — with $5 million or higher net worth.