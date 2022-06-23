Physicians paying off their student loans, by specialty

Thirty-one percent of physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians are paying off their student loans, according to Medscape's "Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2022."
The report, released June 10, includes responses from 13,000 physicians in more than 29 specialties.
Here are the percentage of physicians who are paying off their loans, by specialty:
- Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 31 percent
- Emergency medicine: 31 percent
- Pediatrics: 29 percent
- Neurology: 28 percent
- Otolaryngology: 28 percent
- Family medicine: 28 percent
- Critical care: 27 percent
- General surgery: 26 percent
- OB-GYN: 26 percent
- Anesthesiology: 24 percent
- Plastic surgery: 24 percent
- Psychiatry: 23 percent
- Pathology: 23 percent
- Internal medicine: 22 percent
- Infectious diseases: 22 percent
- Oncology: 21 percent
- Orthopedics: 21 percent
- Ophthalmology: 20 percent
- Radiology: 19 percent
- Nephrology: 19 percent
- Allergy & immunology: 18 percent
- Urology: 17 percent
- Gastroenterology: 17 percent
- Dermatology: 16 percent
- Cardiology: 16 percent
- Diabetes & endocrinology: 15 percent
- Rheumatology: 12 percent
- Public health & preventive medicine: 11 percent
- Pulmonary medicine: 10 percent