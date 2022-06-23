Physicians paying off their student loans, by specialty

Thirty-one percent of physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians are paying off their student loans, according to Medscape's "Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2022."

The report, released June 10, includes responses from 13,000 physicians in more than 29 specialties.

Here are the percentage of physicians who are paying off their loans, by specialty:

  1. Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 31 percent
  2. Emergency medicine: 31 percent
  3. Pediatrics: 29 percent
  4. Neurology: 28 percent 
  5. Otolaryngology: 28 percent 
  6. Family medicine: 28 percent
  7. Critical care: 27 percent
  8. General surgery: 26 percent
  9. OB-GYN: 26 percent
  10. Anesthesiology: 24 percent
  11. Plastic surgery: 24 percent
  12. Psychiatry: 23 percent
  13. Pathology: 23 percent
  14. Internal medicine: 22 percent
  15. Infectious diseases: 22 percent 
  16. Oncology: 21 percent
  17. Orthopedics: 21 percent
  18. Ophthalmology: 20 percent 
  19. Radiology: 19 percent
  20. Nephrology: 19 percent 
  21. Allergy & immunology: 18 percent
  22. Urology: 17 percent
  23. Gastroenterology: 17 percent
  24. Dermatology: 16 percent
  25. Cardiology: 16 percent
  26. Diabetes & endocrinology: 15 percent
  27. Rheumatology: 12 percent
  28. Public health & preventive medicine: 11 percent
  29. Pulmonary medicine: 10 percent

