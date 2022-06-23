Ophthalmologist wealth: 4 report takeaways

Ophthalmology is the eighth wealthiest speciality, according to Medscape's "Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2022."

The report, released June 10, surveyed 13,064 physicians from Oct. 5, 2021, to Jan. 19. Read more about the methodology here.

Three takeaways:

1. Twenty percent of ophthalmologists reported a net worth of more than $5 million.

2. Nineteen percent of ophthalmologists reported a net worth of less than $500,000.

3. Twenty percent of ophthalmologists said they are still paying off student loans.