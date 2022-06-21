10 specialties with the most physicians at $5M+ net worth

Plastic surgery is the specialty with the most physicians most likely to report net worth exceeding $5 million, according to Medscape's "Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2021."
The report, released June 10, includes responses from 13,000 physicians in more than 29 specialties.
The 10 specialties:
- Plastic surgery: 26 percent
- Orthopedics: 25 percent
- Dermatology: 23 percent
- Urology: 23 percent
- Cardiology: 23 percent
- Gastroenterology: 22 percent
- Oncology: 20 percent
- Ophthalmology: 20 percent
- Radiology: 19 percent
- Otolaryngology: 18 percent