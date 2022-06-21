10 specialties with the most physicians at $5M+ net worth

Patsy Newitt -  

Plastic surgery is the specialty with the most physicians most likely to report net worth exceeding $5 million, according to Medscape's "Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2021."

The report, released June 10, includes responses from 13,000 physicians in more than 29 specialties.

The 10 specialties:

  1. Plastic surgery: 26 percent
  2. Orthopedics: 25 percent
  3. Dermatology: 23 percent
  4. Urology: 23 percent
  5. Cardiology: 23 percent
  6. Gastroenterology: 22 percent
  7. Oncology: 20 percent
  8. Ophthalmology: 20 percent
  9. Radiology: 19 percent
  10. Otolaryngology: 18 percent

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast