5 recent federal healthcare updates

Riz Hatton  

From increased ASC payment rates to an amoxicillin shortage, here are five federal healthcare updates Becker's has reported on since Oct. 31:

1. CMS updated ASC payment rates to 3.8 percent in its 2023 "Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System and Ambulatory Surgical Center Payment System Proposed Rule."

2. CMS added four new procedures to the list of covered ASC procedures.

3. The conversion factor used to calculate physician reimbursement will decline by $1.55 to $33.06 in 2023, representing a 4.48 percent decrease.

4. The U.S. has seen a modest increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the last two weeks, according to HHS data compiled by The New York Times.

5. The FDA listed 23 amoxicillin products on its current drug shortages website Oct. 28, confirming earlier reports from the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

