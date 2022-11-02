CMS bumps ASC payments to 3.8 percent in final rule

CMS updated ASC payment rates to 3.8 percent in its 2023 "Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System and Ambulatory Surgical Center Payment System Proposed Rule."

Here are three more takeaways from the final rule, published Oct. 31 and Nov. 1:

1. CMS finalized the productivity-adjusted hospital market basket update to ASC payment system rate with an updated ASC payment rate of 3.8 percent applied to ASCs meeting relevant quality reporting requirements.

2. CMS is increasing outpatient payment rates for hospitals that meet applicable quality reporting requirements by 3.8 percent.

3. The agency is finalizing separate payment in ASCs for five non-opioid pain management drugs that function as surgical supplies, including certain local anesthetics and ocular drugs.