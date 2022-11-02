CMS adds 4 new ASC covered procedures

CMS released its 2023 payment and procedure updates for ASCs and hospital outpatient departments, finalizing an update of 3.8 percent.

CMS also added four new procedures to the list of covered ASC procedures, according to a Nov. 1 report from the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association.

Although the association proposed several new procedures, only four were finalized.

The four procedures are: 19307, mast mod rad; 37193, rem endovas vena cava filter; 38531, open bx/exc inguinofem nodes; and 43774, lap rmvl gastr adj all parts.