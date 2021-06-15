ValueHealth and physician-owned Ortho Florida team up for ASC network

Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth is partnering with Boca Raton-based Ortho Florida for a network of orthopedic-focused ASCs, according to a June 15 news release.

The joint venture plans to expand value-based care through the development of multiple ASCs focused on hyperspecialty orthopedic programs.

Since Jan. 1, ValueHealth has announced plans to develop four new ASCs in Ohio, Florida and Pennsylvania.

Physician-owned Ortho Florida is an orthopedic medical group "committed to advancing value-based care in Florida," according to the release.