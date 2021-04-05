14 states with highest average pay for physicians and surgeons

Physicians in Maine receive the highest average compensation, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey.

The survey data, released March 31, comes from information gathered in May 2020 and shows the mean annual wage for physicians was $218,850 nationwide. The data does not include pediatric ophthalmologists.

1. Maine: $279,700

2. Montana: $271,560

3. South Dakota: $269,100

4. Alaska: $266,200

5. Wyoming: $263,540

6. Hawaii: $263,200

7. Indiana: $260,540

8. Wisconsin: $258,470

9. Nevada: $251,840

10. Georgia: $251,300

11. Washington: $249,600

12. Kentucky: $249,540

13. Colorado: $247,520

14. Iowa: $246,660

