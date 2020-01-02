Orthopedic surgeon salary, hospital employment on the rise: 3 statistics

Average compensation is increasing for orthopedic surgeons, according to a report from physician recruitment resource LocumTenens.com.

The survey was conducted in August of 2019, representing the annual salaries of physicians who practice full time in a permanent position. A total of 3,580 physicians and advanced practitioners completed the survey, including 48 orthopedic surgeons. Salary data includes bonuses.

Three things to know:

1. The average orthopedic surgeon salary for 2018 was $539,464, up 7 percent from the 2017 average salary of $503,260.

2. The percentage of orthopedic surgeons employed by a hospital increased 25 percent in 2018 to 51 percent of all orthopedic surgeons who completed the survey.

3. The percentage of orthopedic surgeons employed by a group practice fell 20 percent from 2017, with only 17 percent of orthopedic surgeons practicing in that setting.

