Orthopedic surgeon salary, hospital employment on the rise: 3 statistics
Average compensation is increasing for orthopedic surgeons, according to a report from physician recruitment resource LocumTenens.com.
The survey was conducted in August of 2019, representing the annual salaries of physicians who practice full time in a permanent position. A total of 3,580 physicians and advanced practitioners completed the survey, including 48 orthopedic surgeons. Salary data includes bonuses.
Three things to know:
1. The average orthopedic surgeon salary for 2018 was $539,464, up 7 percent from the 2017 average salary of $503,260.
2. The percentage of orthopedic surgeons employed by a hospital increased 25 percent in 2018 to 51 percent of all orthopedic surgeons who completed the survey.
3. The percentage of orthopedic surgeons employed by a group practice fell 20 percent from 2017, with only 17 percent of orthopedic surgeons practicing in that setting.
