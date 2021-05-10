UC Davis Health's $62M ambulatory eye center expansion: 4 details

Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health is expanding its ophthalmology ambulatory care center, the Ernest E. Tschannen Eye Institute, located on its main campus.

Four details to know:

1. The project expands the Tschannen Eye Institute by four stories and 64,000 square feet, and renovates the existing 17,000 square feet.

2. The construction cost $62 million to complete.

3. The facility will feature glaucoma, neuro-ophthalmology, retina, cornea and cataract centers, as well as 10 retina exam rooms, 10 cornea exam rooms, five neuro exam rooms and four glaucoma exam rooms.

4. Construction began in May 2020 and is slated for completion in 2022.

