The 10 states with the most ASCs activity over 4 years — Texas is No. 1

Over the last four years, some states stood out from the pack when it came to new ASCs developments.

Here are the 10 states with the most ASC activity:

Texas: 49

Florida: 45

New York: 42

North Carolina: 31

Tennessee: 28

Illinois: 24

Arizona: 22

California: 22

Pennsylvania: 21

Michigan: 18

Note: This list is based on past Becker's coverage and is not exhaustive.

More articles on surgery centers:

New ASCs in 2020: A state-by-state breakdown

GI Alliance expands into Mississippi, acquires GI Associates

The biggest roadblocks in 2021: 7 ASC leaders share their predictions

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.