The 10 states with the most ASCs activity over 4 years — Texas is No. 1
Over the last four years, some states stood out from the pack when it came to new ASCs developments.
Here are the 10 states with the most ASC activity:
Texas: 49
Florida: 45
New York: 42
North Carolina: 31
Tennessee: 28
Illinois: 24
Arizona: 22
California: 22
Pennsylvania: 21
Michigan: 18
Note: This list is based on past Becker's coverage and is not exhaustive.
