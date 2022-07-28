Texas' ASC boom: 9 moves in an industry hot spot 

Texas is an ASC hot spot. The state ranks third in number of ASCs in the country, according to a report from the Ambulatory Center Centers Association.

Here are nine updates in the state since June 3.

1. Victoria, Texas-based Citizens Medical Center is opening a surgery center in Port Lavaca.

2. An outpatient medical office building in Rowlett, Texas, was sold for $6 million.

3. Covenant High Plains Surgery Center in Lubbock, Texas, is the first independent free-standing ASC in the region to complete a robot-assisted general surgery procedure using the da Vinci X surgical robot from Intuitive Surgical.

4. Fifteen Texas physicians will pay a total of $2.83 million to resolve False Claim Act allegations involving kickbacks.

5. Denton-based North Texas GI Associates opened a second practice in Highland Village, Texas.

6. United Surgical Partners International, a Tenet Healthcare subsidiary, is building a medical office building and ASC in Schertz, Texas.

7. US REO Fund, a Plano, Texas-based real estate investment firm, is hoping to draw physician groups with the renovation of a medical office building and ASC in Plano.

8. Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White is opening a multispecialty ASC in Southlake, Texas, a Dallas suburb.

9. Little Rock-based Arkansas Heart Hospital held a ribbon-cutting for its cardiology clinic in Texarkana, Texas.