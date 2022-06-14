How an investment firm aims to attract physicians to a Texas medical building

US REO Fund, a Plano, Texas-based real estate investment firm, is hoping to draw physician groups with the renovation of a medical office building and ASC in Plano, REJournals reported June 13.

The 80,000-square-foot, two-story property will undergo landscape, lobby and common area renovations and rebrand as Prestonwood Medical Center.

The group is targeting several medical specialties, according to REJournal. The building features an ASC and gastroenterology practices.

The Dallas-Fort Worth healthcare real estate market has seen huge growth — with vacancy at their lowest levels since 2018, according to research from Transwestern Real Estate Services, which is providing leasing support for the project.