Hospital opens Texas cardio clinic with upcoming ASC, to create 120 jobs

Little Rock-based Arkansas Heart Hospital held a ribbon cutting for its cardiology clinic in Texarkana, Texas, the Texarkana Gazette reported June 2.

The 21,000-square-foot clinic is in the first of three phases of opening, the third of which will convert half of the building into an ASC with hybrid catheterization labs and pre- and postoperative rooms, the report said. The third phase should be complete by early 2023.

"We're having patients drive by, turn around, come back and try to make an appointment just because they saw the name out on the street — which is fabulous," Arkansas Heart Hospital CEO Bruce Murphy, MD, told the Texarkana Gazette.

Dr. Murphy said the project will create 120 to 125 full-time and part-time jobs.