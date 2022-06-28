15 Texas physicians to pay $2.8M to settle kickback allegations

Fifteen Texas physicians will pay a total of $2.83 million to resolve False Claim Act allegations involving kickbacks, the Justice Department said June 28.

The payments will resolve allegations that the 15 physicians violated the Anti-Kickback Statute and the Stark Law. The physicians allegedly received remuneration payments from nine management service organizations in exchange for ordering lab tests. The labs involved include Rockdale, Texas-based Little River Healthcare, True Health Diagnostics in Richmond, Va., and Boston Heart Diagnostics Corp., according to a news release.

Along with the settlement, the physicians agreed to cooperate with the Justice Department's investigation.

The physicians involved in the settlement are:

1. Louis Coates, DO

2. Jason DeMattia, MD

3. Candice DeMattia, MD

4. Emanuel Descant II, MD

5. Mitchell Finnie, MD

6. Mark Le, MD

7. Richard Le, MD

8. Robert Laningham, MD

9. Rodney Laningham, MD

10. Andres Mesa, MD

11. Melissa Miskell, DO

12. Marco Munoz, MD

13. Kozhaya Sokhon, MD

14. Annie Varughese, MD

15. Paul Worrell, DO

A total of 33 Texas physicians have settled related healthcare allegations, the Justice Department said.