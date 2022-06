Covenant High Plains Surgery Center in Lubbock, Texas, is the first independent free-standing ASC in the region to complete a robot-assisted general surgery procedure using the da Vinci X surgical robot from Intuitive Surgical, according to a June 29 news release.

The procedure was performed by Caleb Sallee, MD, on June 28, according to the release.

The da Vinci surgical system offers a less invasive approach to various surgeries.