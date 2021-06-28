SurgCenter Development in 2021: 5 updates

Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development unloaded 45 ASCs to United Surgical Partners International in a $1.1 billion deal Dec. 10, but the company has announced plans to develop two ASCs since Jan. 1.

Here are 5 SurgCenter updates:

1. SurgCenter Development opened a 6,800-square-foot Crown Point Surgical Suites in Crown Point, Ind., in May.

2. SurgCenter plans to open Advanced Surgical Care of Maryland in late 2021.

3. Multiple principals of SurgCenter Development were lead investors in biologics company Mesoblast's private placement of $110 million in early March. The chief strategy officer of SurgCenter Development also joined Mesoblast's board.

4. SurgCenter Development has developed 225 ASCs, with 92 in its current portfolio in 22 states and more than 1,500 affiliated physicians.

5. SurgCenter opened several ASCs in 2020, including Fremont, Ind.-based Lake George Surgical Center in November, Advanced Surgical Care of Clearwater (Fla.) in August, Boyne City-based Northern Michigan Surgical Suites in August and Jeffersonville, Ind.-based River Ridge Surgical Suites in February.