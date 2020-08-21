New joint-venture ASC offers surgeon investment opportunities

A new joint-venture ASC in Arizona has a limited number of investment opportunities available to surgeons interested in operating at the center.

Five things to know:

1. Apricus Surgery Center is being developed as a joint venture between Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Apricus Health and local surgeons, according to Christopher Maione, vice president of clinical services for Apricus Health.

2. Apricus MSO will manage the 10,000-square-foot center, which contains three operating rooms, two procedure rooms, 14 recovery bays and two private extended recovery bays accommodating stays of up to 23 hours.

3. The ASC is nearing completion on the third floor of the three-story Akos Medical Campus in Avondale, Ariz.

4. Akos Medical Campus' first floor features an urgent care center and an imaging center, both open 24 hours.

5. The second ﬂoor houses physician ofﬁces with both permanent and timeshare opportunities available, while the third floor is equipped with a cardiac catheterization lab and nuclear medicine lab.

